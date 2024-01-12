Making news
Protocol and Etiquette Class for Youth and Staff of VNP
In this event, the Youth Union of both units had the honor of hosting Master, Lecturer at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), Le An Na, Founder of Protocol Academy Vietnam (PAVI). She directly engaged in exchanges and lectured on valuable knowledge regarding professional tasks when interacting with foreign partners.
The arrangement of meeting table positions, seating in vehicles when welcoming foreign guests—these details were thoroughly explained by the lecturer to the participants. Additionally, the appropriate dress code when receiving foreign guests, including politicians, was enthusiastically embraced and memorized by the attendees.
The second part delved into banquet etiquette. An Na guided the participants on seating arrangements for both hosts and guests to facilitate communication. For women, especially those wearing dresses and high heels, sitting discreetly and elegantly was emphasized. The expert advised observing the sturdiness of the chair and sitting only on one-third of it to create a more elongated and graceful posture. Before sitting, attention to the length of the dress and using the back of the hand to smooth it was recommended to avoid wrinkles.
European-style dining utensils also posed a challenge for many. It was emphasized to maintain order from the outside in when using utensils – using the right hand for the knife and the left hand for the fork…
While the field of diplomatic reception may not be new, it entails numerous rules and protocols that require theoretical knowledge paired with practical application. Knowledge about communication protocols is crucial in today's economic and sociocultural context. Despite the brief duration of the training session, participants were enthusiastic about the new and practical knowledge shared by the lecturer, some of which could be immediately applied in their diplomatic encounters./.