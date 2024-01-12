Protocol and Etiquette Class for Youth and Staff of VNP

Master, Lecturer at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), Le An Na, Founder of Protocol Academy Vietnam (PAVI). Photo: Tran Hieu/VNP Recognizing the importance of diplomatic reception and protocol when hosting foreign guests, on the morning of January 11, 2024, the Youth Union of Vietnam Pictorial and the Youth Union of Vietnam News (Vietnam News Agency) collaborated to organize a training session on Protocol and Etiquette for the members and staff of both units.

In this event, the Youth Union of both units had the honor of hosting Master, Lecturer at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU), Le An Na, Founder of Protocol Academy Vietnam (PAVI). She directly engaged in exchanges and lectured on valuable knowledge regarding professional tasks when interacting with foreign partners.

The Youth Union members and staff of Vietnam Pictorial and Vietnam News at the event. Photo: Tran Hieu/VNP The training session focused on two main topics: diplomatic culture and banquet etiquette. In the opening segment, the lecturer outlined the most basic principles when meeting someone, covering how to make a lasting impression, handshake etiquette, and exchanging business cards.

The arrangement of meeting table positions, seating in vehicles when welcoming foreign guests—these details were thoroughly explained by the lecturer to the participants. Additionally, the appropriate dress code when receiving foreign guests, including politicians, was enthusiastically embraced and memorized by the attendees.

The lecturer interacts with the students during the training session. Photo: Tran Hieu/VNP