Prime Minister receives Japanese Defence Minister

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Japanese Minister of Defence Kihara Minoru (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Government is facilitating conditions for the Vietnamese and Japanese defence ministries to enhance exchanges, improve mutual understanding, build trust and collaborate together based on mutual need, capabilities and benefits, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Japanese Minister of Defence Kihara Minoru during a reception in Hanoi on August 6.

Through the minister, PM Chinh conveyed thanks to Japanese leaders for sending special envoy and former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide to the state funeral of General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and extending condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State and people. He also extended an invitation to his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

Both sides expressed their delight in celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year, and the upgrade of the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World marked by nearly 500 meaningful activities.

Highlighting Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, being a trusted friend and partner, and a responsible member of the global community for peace and development cooperation in the region and globally, he said Vietnam values and wishes to work with Japan to effectively and substantively realise their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World.

He proposed the continued exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level, promotion of quality Japanese investment in Vietnam, accompanied by technology transfer, management capacity building, and human resources training.

Additionally, he suggested enhancing economic connectivity, increasing bilateral trade, facilitating the entry of Vietnamese agricultural products into the Japanese market, and advancing new-generation ODA cooperation focusing on major and key projects.

Cooperation should also extend to new fields such as semiconductor chips and artificial intelligence, he said, stressing the importance of strengthening vocational training, labour cooperation and supporting the Vietnamese community in Japan. He also called for promoting cultural and sports exchanges, and collaboration in population and development, resource depletion, digital transformation and green transition.

Hailing defence cooperation as a crucial pillar in bilateral relationship, the Vietnamese PM requested that both defence ministries continue fostering joint work in human resources training, technology transfer, equipment support, cybersecurity, and partnership between defence enterprises.

Minister Kihara, for his part, informed the host about his successful talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Phan Van Giang, noting that his visit aims to further strengthen the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership and defence collaboration in areas of shared interest, including those mentioned by the host.

He said he will report to competent authorities and coordinate with Japanese agencies to advance coordination in areas outlined by the PM.

On global and regional issues, they underscored the importance of ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, settling all disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Charter and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.