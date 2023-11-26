President Vo Van Thuong sets off for official visit to Japan

This is the first visit to Japan by President Thuong and the fourth trip to the East Asian country by Vietnamese Presidents since the two countries established diplomatic ties 50 years ago.



President Thuong and his spouse are accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang, Deputy Minister of National Defence Hoang Xuan Chien, Deputy Minister of Public Security Tran Quoc To, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, among others.



This year marks the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations and the 9th anniversary of the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to an extensive strategic partnership./.