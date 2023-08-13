President Vo Van Thuong meets foreign, Vietnamese scientists

President Vo Van Thuong met in Hanoi on August 12 with 56 international and Vietnamese scientists attending the international scientific conference "Windows on the Universe" that recently took place in Quy Nhon city, the south-central province of Binh Dinh.



At the meeting, many scientists expressed their willingness to cooperate and work with Vietnam They said Vietnam needs to take advantage its strengths to develop science and technology, while creating conditions for international scientists to live and work in Vietnam.



President Vo Van Thuong highly appreciated the contributions to the development of science and eduction in Vietnam over the past 30 years the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Association (Meeting Vietnam), especially Prof. Tran Thanh Van, Prof. Le Kim Ngoc as well as scientists from the Association.



On the path of renewal, international integration, and national construction and development, the Party and State of Vietnam always consider science-technology and education-training the top national policy, he said.



Vietnam identifies intellectuals as a particularly important labour force in the country’s industrialisation and modernisation process and international integration, he said.



The country always focuses on attracting and using talents, developing high-quality human resources and building a strong contigent of intellectuals for sustainable national development, he added.



The President said he hopes that Vietnam continues receiving cooperation and support from international scientists and Vietnamese scientists abroad in the coming time.



He asked competent agencies and localities, including Binh Dinh province, to continue supporting the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Association in the realiaation of its projects for science and education.



Besides, it is necessary to build and improve suitable mechanisms and policies to create more favourable conditions for scientists, he said.



The international scienfitic conference that opened on August 7 in Binh Dinh province is an academic forum for domestic and international scientists to collaborate, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest discoveries in the fields of particle physics, high energy physics, and astronomy.



It is organised by Vietnam's International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), the "Rencontres du Vietnam" Assocation, the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee./.