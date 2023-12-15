Making news
President pays pre-Christmas visit to Hue Archdiocese
The President wished Archbishop Nguyen Chi Linh, Catholic dignitaries and followers there a merry Christmas and happy New Year.
He briefed them on the country’s situation in 2023, and attributed such socio-economic achievements to contributions by the Catholic community, saying they have responded to patriotic emulation movements launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front and other organisations and played an active role in local production.
The Party and the State are always consistent in their policy of respecting and ensuring people's right to freedom of belief and religion, and pay attention to perfecting regulations and institutions towards religious communities, he affirmed.
Highlighting the great national solidarity as a valuable tradition of Vietnam, a strategic policy of the Party, and a root of national strength, Thuong called for solidarity among Vietnamese, both religious and non-religious, and at home and abroad, and between Vietnamese and peace-loving people worldwide in order to create an environment of peace and development for the nation.
The President noted his hope that Archbishop Linh will continue to encourage the Catholic community in Hue to lead a good secular and religious life to make more contributions to national construction.
For his part, Archbishop Linh spoke highly of overseas trips by President Thuong in the year, saying they have significantly contributed to raising Vietnam’s position in the international arena.
Recalling Thuong’s trip to the Vatican in July, where he met with Pope Francis, he said it has opened up a new page full of optimism and prospects for the relations between Vietnam and the Vatican.
The Archbishop also expressed his hope for further support from agencies for activities of the Archdiocese in the time ahead./.