President Vo Van Thuong offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s temple on Ba Vi Mountain in the outskirts of Hanoi on August 27, on the occasion of his 54th death anniversary and 54 years of implementing his testament.



President Thuong was accompanied by former President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung as well as incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, ministries, sectors and localities, and representatives from the Nguyen Sinh and the Hoang Xuan families from Nghe An’s Nam Dan district – the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh.



Writing on a tribute book at the temple, Thuong highlighted the late leader’s immense contributions to the nation.



On the 21st day of the 7th lunar month in 1969, President Ho Chi Minh passed away. His testament is an invaluable asset to the Vietnamese people and realising the testament is the way they express gratitude to their beloved leader.



Vietnamese people have over the past years strengthened the movement of following President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example and lifestyle to realise his aspiration to make Vietnam stronger and on par with other countries./.