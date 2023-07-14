President hands over appointment decision to Judge of Supreme People’s Court

President Vo Van Thuong on July 14 handed over a decision on the appointment of Nguyen Hong Nam, Senior Judge and Deputy Chief Justice of the High-level People's Court in Hanoi as Judge of the Supreme People’s Court.

Congratulating Nam on his appointment, President Thuong emphasised that in the State apparatus, the People's Court holds a very important position and role.

He requested Nam to uphold the spirit of respecting the law in judging, preserve and protect the law, and ensure fairness and objectivity.

Each judgment and decision of the court must be legal standards and have effects of educating and raising awareness of law observance, subduing criminals, and creating consensus in society, the President said.

Nam expressed his honour to assume this role, promising to continuously practice his political virtues and revolutionary ethics, actively study to improve his professional skills, and always uphold the spirit of serving the Fatherland and the people./.