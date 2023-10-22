The diplomat said the trip, lasting from October 18 to 20, was a success, achieving and surpassing its set objectives. It actively implemented the foreign policy set at the 13th National Party Congress with an emphasis on strengthening relationships with other countries, exploring new directions for expanding economic cooperation to serve sustainable development, and highlighting Vietnam's pivotal role within regional and global multilateral forums and mechanisms.
During the exchanges, countries appreciated Vietnam's role and position, its leadership role, and the future development prospects of the Vietnamese economy. They believed that there is still much room for joint works with Vietnam, and that Vietnam can attract significant investments and enhance cooperation in traditional fields and such new areas as digital transformation, green transition, energy transition, and climate change response, among others.
Countries also expressed their readiness to enhance trade with Vietnam, open markets for Vietnamese agro-forestry products, and help Vietnam develop the Halal industry. In addition, labour cooperation is a highlight, including the employment of highly skilled Vietnamese workers in large projects in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Finally, there is a need for promoting cooperation in tourism, increasing connectivity, cultural exchange, and people-to-people interactions between Vietnam and the Gulf nations.
Notably, Saudi Arabia's 620 billion USD Public Investment Fund has committed to allocating more resources to large infrastructure development projects in Vietnam. Many Saudi Arabian conglomerates have confirmed their intents to consider expanding investment activities in the Southeast Asian nation in sectors such as steel, precast steel, retail, agriculture, clean energy, as well as their aspiration to enlarge their business networks to ASEAN countries through Vietnam.
During the visit, in conjunction with the successful organisation of the Vietnam-Saudi Arabia Business Forum, the sides signed five cooperation agreements in the fields of judicial affairs, diplomacy, crime prevention, tourism, and trade promotion. These pacts aim to improve the legal framework and favourable conditions for cooperation between the two countries in the time to come./.