PM to attend COP28, pay official visit to Turkey

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and pay an official visit to Turkey from November 29 to December 3.



The trip will be made at the invitation of the UAE government and the Turkish government, according to a communique of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.