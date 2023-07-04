PM meets national team ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup finals

Meeting the team at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre, PM Chinh stated that the Party and the State always pay heed to the comprehensive and inclusive development mission, which covers the fields of culture and sports.



He emphasised that the players’ qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup this time is a truly remarkable achievement and an important milestone, placing the Vietnamese team among the strong ones in the world. This elevates the position of Vietnam’s football in general and its women's football in particular.



The Government leader noted that while victory is essential, the spirit of competition and the world’s recognition and evaluation of the outstanding progress made by the nation’s female football are even more important.



He hoped that in the upcoming tournament, the "golden girls" of Vietnam will give their all to bring glory to the country.



The 23-strong squad will depart for New Zealand to compete in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup finals on July 5. They will have nearly two weeks to adapt to the conditions at the venue for Group E matches in the tournament. In the group stage, they will face the US, Portugal, and the Netherlands./.