Making news
PM instructs proactive response to floods, landslides in northern region
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently issued an official dispatch, ordering competent ministries, sectors and localities to make proactive moves in response to torrential rain, landslides and floods in the northern region.
Torrential rains for many days in the region since July have triggered flash floods, deep flooding and landslides that have caused severe losses of assets and human lives.
The National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting continue to predict heavy downpours ranging 100-250 mm and even exceeding 400 mm in some localities for the region from August 11 to 15, posing great risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas and midlands, as well as flooding in low-lying sites and urban areas.
In the official dispatch, PM Chinh asked the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Son La, Hoa Binh, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi, Ha Nam, Hai Phong, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Thai Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An to keep close tabs on the situation, take timely response measures, and arrange forces and vehicles to evacuate their residents to safer places. Besides, they must pay due attention to communications work, ensuring that all people, particularly those in remote, mountainous, and ethnic minority – inhabited regions, are informed on the natural disasters.
The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment is requested to direct the hydrometeorological forecasting centre to keep a close watch on the developments of the disasters, and inform competent agencies and people in a timely fashion.
Meanwhile, the Ministers of Agriculture and Rural Development, Industry and Trade, and Transport must work to ensure the safety of dams and reservoirs, and rapidly handle incidents in main traffic axis.
The Ministers of Defence and Public Security are ordered to direct armed forces to carry out search and rescue activities as requested by localities, while the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development must keep round-the-clock watch on the situation, direct localities to implement suitable response measures, and quickly report to the Prime Minister issues that beyond the ministers’ authority.
Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang was assigned to directly give orders to ministries, sectors, and localities in the work./.