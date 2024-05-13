PM inspects transport infrastructure, climate change response projects in Can Tho

He examined the first phase of the Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway project, which has total investment of nearly 44.7 trillion VND (1.7 billion USD). The four-lane road, over 188km long, runs through An Giang province, Can Tho city, Hau Giang province, and Soc Trang province.



The expressway had its construction started in June 2023 and is expected to be open to traffic in 2027.



Stressing the project’s importance to the Mekong Delta and Can Tho, PM Chinh praised efforts by the four localities, the Ministry of Transport, and relevant units while thanking local residents for giving up their living places and livelihoods to make space for the project.



He asked leaders of Can Tho to directly meet the households who haven’t relocated to explain about the benefits this project will generate for the country, the region, the city, and each people. He demanded local authorities complete site clearance in May while ensuring people’s rights and legitimate interests.



The PM called on agencies, investors, contractors, engineers, and workers to continue efforts to accelerate the project and ensure its quality, technical and aesthetic standards, labour safety and environmental hygiene, alongside preventing corruption and negative phenomena.



In the face of complex erosion in the Mekong Delta, PM Chinh examined an emergency anti-erosion embankment project on the Tra Noc River in Binh Thuy district. The project is invested with over 272.4 billion VND and has total length of nearly 2km. It began in July 2023 and is scheduled to be complete in late 2024.



He also listened to local leaders reporting on a proposed project on flooding and erosion prevention, climate change adaptability enhancement, and urban landscape improvement in Can Tho. The city proposed this project be carried out on nearly 2,800ha from 2024 to 2030 and invested with over 4.5 trillion VND.



PM Chinh requested relevant parties guarantee the progress, quality, technical and aesthetic standards, labour safety, and environmental hygiene of the anti-erosion embankment project on the Tra Noc River



Meanwhile, he agreed in principle on the project on flooding and erosion prevention, climate change adaptability enhancement, and urban landscape improvement in Can Tho. He assigned the municipal People’s Committee to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and related agencies to assess the project’s possible impact and devise the most feasible implementation plan so as to submit it for consideration./.