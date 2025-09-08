PM chairs Government’s first session on lawmaking in September

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 8 chaired the Government’s first lawmaking session in the month, reviewing nine draft bills spanning tax, technology, security, agriculture and media regulations.



The bills include amendments to the Personal Income Tax Law, the Law on High Technologies, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Technology Transfer Law, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Intellectual Property Law, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Treaties, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of 10 laws related to security and order, the revised Law on Protection of State Secrets, the Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of 15 laws on agriculture and environment, and the amended Press Law.



In his opening speech, PM Chinh said the Government must tackle regulatory “bottlenecks” in 2025, as required under the Politburo’s Resolution 66/NQ-TW, which sets an economic growth target of 8.3%–8.5% next year and double-digit expansion in subsequent years. He stressed that completing institutional reforms is one of three strategic breakthroughs needed to sustain long-term growth.

Since the start of its term, the Government has convened 42 special lawmaking sessions and reviewed around 80 bills and draft resolutions. In August and September alone, it is preparing 113 submissions for the National Assembly (NA), including 47 draft laws and resolutions to be considered at the 10th session of the 15th legislature.



With little time before the next parliamentary session and a complex workload, he called on ministers and heads of agencies to take direct responsibility for drafting and ensuring the quality of legislation under their watch, with a focus on laws to be submitted to the upcoming NA’s meeting./.