PM calls for unity, national pride among OV community in Australia

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged the overseas Vietnamese (OV) community in Australia to always uphold the honour of and take pride in being Vietnamese during a meeting in Canberra, Australia on March 7 (local time).

He thanked the Vietnamese communities abroad, including those in Australia, for their noteworthy and positive contributions to the homeland.

The Government leader informed them about the recent upgrade of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties to the highest level - Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his visit, adding that the move will contribute to improving material and spiritual lives of the Vietnamese people living here.

He revealed that during meetings with Australian leaders, he had proposed Australia consider and recognise the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority of Australia.

About issues of concern raised by the OVs, he assured them that the relevant ministries and agencies back home are actively working on solutions.



With a desire to build creative overseas Vietnamese communities, he disclosed that the Ministry of Science and Technology has been tasked with planning a sci-tech award for OVs and submitting it to the competent authorities. He also mentioned the possibility of opening more trade representative offices or increasing the number of staff of existing offices to further strengthen trade cooperation between Vietnam and Australia.

In conclusion, he wished that the OVs would continue to join hands to build a united, developed and strong community, uphold national pride, obey the law and contribute to the development of the host country while continuing to be an increasingly solid bridge in the bilateral relationship through practical activities toward the homeland.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam, the Vietnamese community in Australia currently comprises over 350,000 people, with a network of entrepreneurs, intellectuals, experts and students who have made significant contributions to the local community in the political, economic, and cultural spheres, while also nurturing the relationship between Vietnam and Australia./.