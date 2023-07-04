PM attends economic diplomacy promotion conference

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 3 attended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ virtual conference on promoting the implementation of economic diplomacy serving socio-economic development in the last half of 2023.



The event gathered participants from the ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi and 94 Vietnamese representative offices overseas.



In his opening remarks, PM Chinh praised the ministry’s and representative offices’ close coordination with other ministries, sectors, localities, and enterprises to actively, proactively, and effectively carry out external relations tasks, including economic diplomacy.



He expressed his delight at the successful implementation of the vaccine diplomacy, which has contributed to Vietnam’s pandemic control, early reopening, and socio-economic recovery and development.



The Government leader recommended participants focus on discussing specific solutions to boost growth drivers through attracting high-quality investment; diversify markets, products, and supply chains; fully tap traditional markets and expand potential ones; accelerate the signing of free trade agreements (FTAs); and promote Vietnamese goods in Halal markets.



He also highlighted the importance of connecting provinces and cities, representative agencies abroad, and businesses to make the most of every opportunity and demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility for the sake of the nation, the development of the country and the happiness of the people./.