PM asks for greater efforts to boost new growth motivations

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested ministries, sectors, and localities to consistently implement priorities for growth linked with macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring major balances of the national economy, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son at the regular Government press conference on March 2.

At the Government meeting for February held earlier the same day, the PM also ordered efforts to continue revitalising traditional growth drivers and promoting new growth motivations, Son said.

Alongside positive results, the leader also highlighted limitations, shortcomings, difficulties, and challenges that need to be solved in the coming time, especially those related to real estate market, bad debt, and interest rate.

Son said that PM Chinh emphasised the need to continue comprehensively and resolutely implementing tasks and solutions in accordance with conclusions of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and key leaders, and resolutions of the National Assembly and the Government.

It is necessary to manage flexibly and effectively the monetary policies in a timely manner; ensure sufficient credit supply to serve the economy; closely monitor the bad debts; continue strong measures to reduce interest rates; and strive to increase revenue, reduce State budget expenditures.

Attention must also be paid to enhancing price and market management, ensuring inflation control in line with set targets, while promoting growth and ensuring an adequate supply of electricity, petrol for production, business, and consumption.

Regarding investment, the PM instructed authorities to facilitate the attraction and disbursement of social investment, decisively resolve obstacles, speed up the implementation of investment projects, and have measures in place to attract more foreign direct investment projects, Son went on.

The leader also asked for more solutions to promote exports to traditional markets, expand new markets, effectively implement free trade agreements, tap new opportunities from the global and regional shifts in production, trade and investment supply chains, and strongly promote digital transformation, green transformation, circular and sharing economy, and new sectors such as semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

Relevant sectors were requested to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital, expedite the approval of planning, urgently complete the formulation, appraisal, and approval of remaining plans and five regional plans.

The PM also underlined the necessity to improve mechanisms, policies, laws, administrative procedures, and remove obstacles for production and business activities, Son said./.