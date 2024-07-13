Phu Quoc named world’s second best island

Phu Quoc island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has been voted as the world's second most beautiful by readers of US magazine Travel+Leisure at this year’s World's Best Awards.



According to the magazine, the top three winners include two destinations that need little introduction, the Maldives (No.1) and Indonesia's Bali (No.3). Sneaking in at No.2 is the under-the-radar Vietnamese island located off the country’s western shoreline in the Gulf of Thailand.



Describing Phu Quoc as an emerging tourism destination, the magazine said this is the island’s greatest strength. While several beaches in Southeast Asia are developed, Phu Quoc has aced out with an understated tranquility. However, it does not mean that visitors can’t stay in luxe accommodations with rooftop infinity pools, and suites with private pools.



New World Phu Quoc Resort, invested by real estate giant Sun Group, has been honoured in the world’s top 100 favourite accommodations by the renowned magazine. Nestled on the southwestern tip of Phu Quoc facing acclaimed Kem beach, it offers guests a tranquil retreat with jaw-dropping ocean view, tropical gardens, and high-end villas.

Mojo of Phu Quoc island



The island has become the apple of visitors’ eyes due to its mild climate with warm sunshine all year round and a coastline of 150 kilometres with stunning white sandy beaches which have been internationally honoured like Kem and Sao.



The island’s lustre has been demonstrated through the increase of flight frequency. The number of international flights to the island surged 186% year-on-year to 1,947 during January – June, with new direct ones operated by the Republic of Korea’s Korean Air and Jin Air, and Taiwan’s StarLux and Tiger Air.

Over the recent years, with big investment from tourism powers, Phu Quoc has emerged as a paradise resort island that is bustling from day to night with various leisure activities.



Phu Quoc offers a broad range of resorts, with such renowned names as Marriott Hotels & resorts, Accor, Rosewood Hotels, and Hilton.





Sun Group has worked to improve the island’s lustre by partnering with popular hotel brands and architects to shape up an opulent resort system, and set new standards for the hospitality sector on the island.

Additionally, Phu Quoc is owning various entertainment complexes that very few places in the nation have. Sunset town is an outstanding example that brings all-day-and-night experiences to visitors. The highlights of the complex are the Kiss Bridge – an iconic structure praised by the US-based multinational news channel CNN as a new selfie hotspot where couples can share romantic moments against the Vietnamese sunset, multimedia show “Kiss of the Sea”, and Vietnam’s first night market by the sea.



Phu Quoc is currently the only destination in Vietnam offering a 30-day visa-free entry for foreigners.



Experts have forecast that the island could welcome up to 14.6 million tourist arrivals this year./.