Phu Quoc Island tourism promotion in full swing

Phu Quoc, dubbed “Pearl Island” of Vietnam, in the southern province of Kien Giang plans to organise a wide range of activities to stimulate tourism in the last month of 2023 and the first months of the following year.



Accordingly, the island city will hold the “WOW Phu Quoc” communication campaign with a message of “I love Phu Quoc”.



A website named “WOW Phu Quoc” will be launched, providing detailed information about destinations on Phu Quoc Island.



An event titled “Phu Quoc Day” will be organised in key domestic markets such as Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, together with roadshows with travel agents and key opinion leaders (KOLs), and exhibitions.



Chairman of the city People’s Committee Huynh Quang Hung said that Phu Quoc will also strengthen State management over tourism, increase inspections to control prices, and ensure the quality of services.



On the occasions of the Christmas, New Year, and Lunar New Year holidays, a lot of promotion activities will be offered to attract more tourists to the island./.