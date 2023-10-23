Petrol prices revised up over 400 VND per litre

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 went up 458 VND to no more than 22,365 VND (0.91 USD) per litre, while that of RON95-III was raised by 469 VND to 23,513 VND.



Diesel oil and kerosene have been sold at the maximum levels of 22,489 VND and 22,753 VND, up 79 VND and 289 VND, respectively.



Meanwhile, the ceiling price of mazut 180CST 3.5S increased 375 VND to 16,613 VND per kilogramme.



With this price adjustment, the ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund./.