Petrol prices forecast to rise nearly 4% in upcoming adjustment: VPI

The artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute (VPI) under the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) forecast that the retail prices of petrol will rise by nearly 4% in the upcoming adjustment on September 21.



Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 and RON95 will increase by 867 - 977 VND per litre to 24,337 VND and 25,847 VND per litre, respectively.



Meanwhile, the retail price of oil is likely to increase by over 3%.



The prices of diesel may rise by 750 VND to 23,800 VND per litre, while kerosene is predicted to increase by 779 VND to 23,959 VND per litre. The price of mazut oil is likely to go up by 503 VND to 18,202 VND per litre./.