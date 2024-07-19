Making news
Party members, people nationwide show sentiments to leader, trust in Party leadership
The Politburo’s notice on Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s health and assignment of Politburo member and State President To Lam to take charge of the work of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat has received great attention from officials, Party members, and people in Ho Chi Minh City.
Lieutenant Colonel La Huu Vinh, from the HCM City Association of War Invalids who has been a Party member for 50 years now, said that local officials and Party members are especially very concerned about the Party chief’s health, especially in the context that the Party, army, and people are striving to complete all tasks and heading to the 14th National Party Congress.
Their great attention shows the sentiments, love and respect from all officials, Party members, and people to the leader who has acted as the core of solidarity, leading the entire Party, army, and people in realising revolutionary tasks in the new period, the veteran Party member said.
Vinh held that the assigning of Lam to take charge of the work with responsibilities and power as provided by the Politburo is a proper decision which is suitable to the objective reality and in line with the Party’s regulations, ensuring the smooth overall management of the Party Central Committee, Politburo, and Secretariat.
He showed strong support to the call from the Politburo for people’s absolute trust in the Party leadership and State management, strengthening the solidarity, unity, and joint efforts, continuing to bring into play important and comprehensive achievements and results that the country has gained, striving to overcome all difficulties and challenges, and fulfilling all the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.
The national history has proved that the attainments the whole Party and people have gained over the past 40 years of comprehensive national reform result from the solidarity and unity of the entire Party, people and army, and are evidence of the maturity and strength of the Party, Vinh underlined.
Officials, Party members, and people in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son agreed that after nearly 40 years of renewable under the leadership of the Party and State, Vietnam has gained outstanding achievements in socio-economic development, and Party building and rectification.
They showed their belief that with the consensus and determination of the entire political system, the army and the people, Vietnam will be more powerful, prosperous and civilised, and happier.
Luong Van Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Chien Thang commune, Chi Lang district, said that one of the key successes of the Party is consistently taking Party building and rectification as a core issue, ensuring that the Party maintains and enhances its leadership role in the revolutionary cause.
Meanwhile, Nguyen Van Hoang from Lang Son city’s Chi Lang ward, who is former Vice President of the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, stated that the Party’s personnel work strictly adheres to Party regulations. Recently, under the Party’s leadership and the State's management and governance, all aspects of the country's economic, political, and social life have continued to develop steadily.
In the northern port city of Hai Phong, many officials, Party members, and residents expressed absolute trust in the Party's leadership. According to Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Anh Tuan, Deputy Political Commissar and Head of Politics at the Military Command of Cat Hai district, the people of Hai Phong in particular and the country at large can take pride in the political system of the Party and the State.
Witnessing the remarkable developments of the nation and Hai Phong, the city's residents firmly believe in the Party's leadership and will continue striving to overcome all challenges and difficulties, well fulfil the goals set by the 13th National Party Congress, and help maintain political stability, safeguard independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, ensure social order and safety, and boost socio-economic development, said Tuan.
The Party leader has repeatedly emphasised the importance and immense significance of solidarity and high consensus within the Party and the political system, the officer said, adding the country’s revolutionary history has shown that with a high spirit of solidarity and consensus, despite difficulties and challenges, the Party remains united and cohesive, and comprehensively leading and directing all aspects of the social life, thus creating a substantive leap across all dimensions, helping enhance Vietnam's position and reputation in the international arena.
It is noteworthy that in the context the entire Party, army, and people are turning towards the 14th National Party Congress, which includes the goal of selecting individuals who are both talented and virtuous to shoulder the responsibilities of leading the country, the requirement for solidarity and unity within the Party and among the people to fulfill the revolutionary mission of the entire nation becomes even more crucial in the current phase./.