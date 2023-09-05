Party chief receives Chinese party official

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 5 received Liu Jianchao, who is paying a visit to Vietnam as the head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).



At the meeting, the Party General Secretary welcomed the Chinese official's visit to Vietnam in the context of good development and substantive progress of the relations between the two Parties and the countries. This is especially the case as the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of the establishment of their comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership (June 2008 - 2023).



Highlighting the tradition of friendship and mutual assistance between the two Parties, the two countries and the two peoples, the Party chief expressed appreciation for the Chinese people's help to Vietnam's revolutionary cause and socialist construction and national development over the period, as well as the contributions of Chinese senior leaders, particularly Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, to the development of Vietnam-China relations in recent years.

Trong suggested the commissions for external relations of the two Parties continue to closely coordinate and make the best use of the annual meeting mechanism between their two heads, promote cooperation between the two parties' advisory bodies and enhance the strategic orientation role of the Party relations in the overall relationship of the two countries. This can be done through practical actions realising the joint statement issued during the Vietnamese Party leader’s recent official visit to China, thereby bringing the traditional friendship cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries to a new height.

The Chinese official expressed his agreement with the important directional opinions of the Vietnamese Party chief on strengthening the cooperative relationship between the two parties and the two countries.

He affirmed that the International Liaison Commission of the CPC Central Committee will continue to closely coordinate with its Vietnamese counterpart and Vietnam's foreign affairs and diplomatic agencies to thoroughly understand and implement mutual awareness and important agreements between the two Party General Secretaries. He also said he will promote the strategic advisory role of the annual meeting mechanism between the two heads of the two Parties' commissions for external relations.

Earlier the same day, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung held talks with Liu.

During the talks, the two sides focused on reviewing and evaluating progress in Vietnam-China relations since the historic visit to China by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in October 2022.

They also discussed directions for exchanges and cooperation between the two Parties and the two countries in the coming time.

At the end of the talks, Trung presented the Chinese guest the book “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Trong./.