Part of Hanoi Highway in HCM City named after General Vo Nguyen Giap

The 10th-tenure municipal People’s Council voted on the renaming during its 10th session on July 12, recognising great contributions by General Vo Nguyen Giap to national liberation and reunification.



After the renaming, the Hanoi Highway – Vo Nguyen Giap – Dien Bien Phu route will be formed, creating a connection between historical events and figures – the Dien Bien Phu campaign and the legendary general, according to the municipal People’s Committee.



The council has asked the media to popularise the renaming, and localities to review the list of businesses, organisations and households in Thu Duc city and eight wards affected by the work, and support them in administrative changes.



Vo Nguyen Giap, the first four-star general and the former commander-in-chief of the Vietnamese army, passed away on October 4, 2013, in Hanoi, at the age of 102.



He started his career as a history teacher before joining the army to become a general who led the Vietnamese army to defeat French and US forces./.