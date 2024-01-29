Making news
OVs, friends in Belgium delighted with Vietnamese Tet experiences
A programme was held by the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium (GAVB) on January 28 to teach OVs people, especially youngsters, and Belgian friends how to make “Banh chung" (square glutinous rice cake) - a traditional cake of Vietnamese people during the Lunar New Year Festival (Tet).
For children of Vietnamese-Belgian families or Vietnamese children born and raised in Belgium, making “Banh chung” represents not only a traditional activity but also a lesson in gratitude and family bonds.
Dennis Laureys and Christophe Standaert, who have Vietnamese girlfriends, experienced the behind-the-scene preparation for Tet for the first time. Intrigued by the cultural and spiritual significance of Tet, they eagerly learned how to make a traditional "Banh chung" as a profound exploration of the festival, thus grasping that "Banh chung" is not just a dish but also a symbol of unity and gratitude.
Laureys said this occasion was of significant to him, adding that although he had visited Vietnam multiple times, this was the first time he has experienced the Tet atmosphere and witnessed how Vietnamese people prepare for the festival.
The activity helped him and other foreigners who love Vietnam to understand more about the Vietnamese community, and explore the sense of unity and diversity that is uniquely present during the Tet atmosphere.
The programme was the first activity marking the launch of the women's committee of the GAVB.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium Nguyen Van Thao applauded the women's committee of the GAVB for its initiative to help young people gain a deeper understanding of their roots and the unique culture of Vietnam, saying that this contributed to preserving and promoting traditional culture values of the homeland.
The ambassador affirmed his commitment to accompanying and supporting the GAVB’s activities, stating that the embassy is always a common home for the Vietnamese community in Belgium.
GAVB President Huynh Cong My said the association will continue organising numerous activities to connect and strengthen the solidarity among the Vietnamese community in the European country./.