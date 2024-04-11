Making news
Over 746 tonnes of rice allocated to Dien Bien, Bac Kan provinces in between-crop period
Under Decision No.297/QD-TTg recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Bac Kan province will get over 72 tonnes and Dien Bien 674 tonnes.
The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Ministries of Finance, and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to take prime responsibility for rice allocation and make reports on the work.
Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the two localities are responsible for delivering rice support for the needy in a timely fashion and in line with regulations./.