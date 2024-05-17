Outpouring of support eases burden for Vietnamese impacted by Warsaw fire

Nguyen Duc Quang, counsellor at the Embassy of Vietnam in Poland, spoke to a Vietnamese business owner outside the mall which caught fire on Sunday. Photo: VNA



As of May 14, about 6.5 billion VND (270,000 USD) was raised to support the victims.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Poland played a pivotal role in coordinating the support efforts. Immediately following the fire, the embassy collaborated with Vietnamese associations in Poland to launch fundraising initiatives and distribute emergency food aid to those impacted.

A dedicated fund was formally established during a meeting on May 12 between embassy officials, association leaders, and representatives of the Vietnamese community at Marywilska. This fund will provide direct financial assistance to the fire-affected small businesses.

Several Polish Government agencies, non-Governmental organisations, and citizens have also reached out to the embassy, expressing their willingness to offer various forms of support.

A notable gesture came from the Poland-Vietnam Friendship Association, whose executive board conveyed their regards and donated 5,000 PLN (1,270 USD) during a meeting with embassy leaders on May 14.

In response to the call for support, Vietnamese embassies and communities in neighbouring countries like the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria also initiated fundraising activities./.