Online food map to enhance Vietnam’s tourism attractiveness

The map will be jointly launched by the Tourism Marketing Division of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the MAGGI brand, and hoped to become the largest online food map in the country, the division said on September 6.



The map will serve as a social network for users to share recipes, food stories of regions, and local ingredients, thus helping enrich the recipe collection and introduce the Vietnamese cuisine to people nationwide and from other countries.



From September 8 to October 6, users can experience and contribute to this food map on the programme’s website, bientauvannguyenlieu.giadinhnestle.com.vn. With a vivid graphic and conducive design, users can easily search for dishes across the country to diversify their families’ daily meals, according to the Tourism Marketing Division.



In Ho Chi Minh City, a culinary festival will be held from October 20 to 22 by the HCM City Tourism Association, the Saigon sub-association of professional cooks, the Vietnam Culinary Conservation, Research and Development Centre, and MAGGI.



At the event, a Vietnamese food map with a record of 189 dishes from across the country will be displayed. Earlier, a map of 63 outstanding dishes was showcased.



Visitors will also have a chance to watch cooking performances, learn how to cook many dishes, enjoy music shows, and taste delicious specialties./.