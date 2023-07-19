Online administrative reform meetings must reach communal-level administrations: PM

The meeting, connected to the 63 provincial-level localities via videoconferencing, reviewed activities of administrative reform in the first half of 2023 and set up tasks for the remaining months.



In his remarks, PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said that stepping up administrative reform, boosting the decentralisation of power, and building a lean, efficient and effective state apparatus remain an issue identified by the Party and State as a focus and a breakthrough during the building of a law-governed socialist state in the new period.



He recognised efforts and achievements in this regard by the Government, all-level authorities, sectors, localities, and the committee, but also pointed out that there remain many shortcomings and problems.



Given this, the Government leader asked the relevant parties to continue making review and taking actions to ensure people and businesses can quickly access and handle administrative procedures and other works with time and expenses saved while preventing bureaucracy, corruption, and other negative phenomena.



The committee should connect its meetings with communal-level authorities via videoconferencing in order to enhance the sense of responsibility and power for administrations at this level, which directly meet and work with people and businesses, the PM requested./.