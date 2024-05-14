Nghe An cracks down on unlicensed fishing practices

Fishing vessels in Dien Chau, Nghe An (Photo; VNA)

As of April 30, Nghe An successfully registered 2,318 out of its 3,462 fishing vessels, achieving 90.37%. Additionally, all of them are now included in the Vnfishbase database.

A total of 935 fishing vessels, representing 86.18% of those required to be certified, obtained valid food safety certificates. Notably, all active fishing vessels are now certified.

The province boasts a 96.95% success rate in equipping fishing vessels with voyage monitoring systems, with 1,052 out of the 1,085 vessels now compliant.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is working closely with the Border Guard, authorities of coastal districts and townships to educate fishermen and fishing companies on the proper use of the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system, and intensify inspection on fishing vessels entering and exiting estuaries.



Vessels that have lost their journey monitoring system connection since January 25, along with unregistered, unlicensed, and unauthorised vessels, will face strict fines.



Nghe An boasts a coastline of over 82km, granting it significant potential for seafood production. Its annual seafood exploitation output nears 200,000 tonnes, with nearly 17,000 workers employed in the fishing sector during peak seasons./.