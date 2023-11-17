National park inaugurates bear rescue centre

The first phase of the Bear Rescue Centre Vietnam's second branch at Bach Ma National Park was inaugurated on November 17 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue by the Animals Asia Foundation (AAF) and the Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The centre includes a veterinary hospital and various zones for bear food preparation, awareness education, and waste treatment, among others along with other infrastructure.

The facility has received three bears to care for

The new facility's construction was started in 2022 and it aims to put an end to bear bile farming by late 2026. The AAF has provided 10.5 million USD in non-refundable aid for this effort.

According to the AAF, there are more than 300 bears being held in farms across the country.



Bears have often been held captive in Vietnam for their bile, which is thought to have healing effects according to traditional medicine.

According to a representative of the AAF, the organisation has launched a "#nobearleftbehind” hashtag campaign with the goal of rescuing all bears held in captivity in Vietnam.

Since 2006, it has rescued 267 captive bears in Vietnam./.