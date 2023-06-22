National Assembly to discuss Law on Citizen Identification

NA deputies will also debate the draft Law on Telecommunications (amended).



They will adopt the Law on Electronic Transactions (revised) and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security the same day.



Lawmakers will also pass a resolution on the list and amounts of capital for tasks and projects under the socio-economic recovery and development programme; the allocation, adjustment, and supplement of the mid-term public investment plan from the central budget in the 2021-2025 period; and the allocation of the central budget for the national target programme. Besides, they will consider and pass another resolution related to the establishment of the NA's thematic supervision delegation in 2024./.