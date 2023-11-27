National Assembly adopts Housing Law, Law on ID Card

Prior to the voting, head of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung presented report detailing the latest adjustments to the draft Law based on results of discussions at the NA's 5th session.



Accordingly, the NA Standing Committee revised the draft Law in the direction of stipulating that the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) is the body responsible for investing in social housing projects to rent to labourers, with a view to promoting the role and responsibility of the VGCL in taking care of and ensuring social security, especially the right to housing, improving quality of life and attracting labourers to join trade union organisations.



Also in the morning, the legislature passed the Law on ID Card, with 431 approval votes or 87.25% of the present deputies.



The sixth session, which opened on October 23, is scheduled to close on November 29./.