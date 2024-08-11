NA Vice Chairman meets with Sultan, Speaker of Legislative Council of Brunei

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh had meetings with Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and Speaker of the Legislative Council Abdul Rahman Taib in Bandar Seri Begawan on August 10.



The Sultan and the Speaker of the Legislative Council offered deep condolences on the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong. They also extended congratulations on President To Lam’s election as Party General Secretary.



Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah recalled the memories of his meeting with General Secretary Trong during his official visit to Vietnam in 2019 to establish the comprehensive partnership between the two countries. He also expressed his good impression of Vietnam.



Highly valuing Vietnam’s role in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Speaker Abdul Rahman Taib perceived that the two countries should continue bringing into play their roles and actively coordinating with other ASEAN members to help maintain the bloc’s centrality and build a united and prosperous ASEAN Community of sustainable development for the sake of people in the region.



At the meetings, the Vietnamese and Bruneian leaders shared the view that their countries’ relations have been growing well in all aspects, especially since the elevation of their ties, and that cooperation potential remains substantial.



Vice Chairman Dinh congratulated Brunei on many significant development achievements and also spoke highly of bilateral cooperation at regional and international mechanisms.



He voiced his hope that amid global uncertainties with increasing geo-political competition, the two countries will step up collaboration to build an ASEAN Community of fast and sustainable development; maintain the consensus on maintaining peace and stability in the region and the East Sea; ensure the rights and legitimate interests of and create favourable conditions for the development of the parties concerned on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC); and exert efforts to build an efficient and effective code of conduct (COC) in the waters that matches international law and the 1982 UNCLOS.



He said hopes that the Sultan and agencies of Brunei will support the implementation of the Action Programme carrying out the Vietnam - Brunei Comprehensive Partnership for the 2023-2027 period, including the continued facilitation of promoting cooperation between the two countries’ businesses in priority areas such as oil and gas, chemicals, Halal industry, tourism, and the utilisation of potential trade areas such as rice, agricultural and aquatic products, supply and export of Halal products to third markets.



He also hoped that the two sides will deepen defence and security collaboration on the basis of existing and negotiating cooperation frameworks, strengthen affiliation in education, training and human resources development, and take advantage of new growth drivers such as green economy and digital economy.



He proposed the Royal Family, Legislative Council and Government of Brunei continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, work and study in Brunei.



Regarding cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time, Vice Chairman Dinh also proposed the two sides study and promote the signing of a cooperation agreement between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Legislative Council of Brunei, creating a basis for both sides to deepen their cooperation.



He suggested strengthening cooperation between Vietnam’s NA Office and the Secretariat of Brunei’s Legislative Council, especially in exchanging experience in research, giving advice, and organising parliamentary activities.



Besides, the two sides should continue promoting coordination mechanisms at multilateral forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) and other multilateral parliamentary organisations, supporting each other's stance on regional and international issues of common concern. In the coming time, the two sides and ASEAN member parliaments need to coordinate to support the Lao National Assembly to fulfil its role as AIPA Chairman and successfully organise the AIPA-45 General Assembly in Laos next October.



On the same afternoon, Vice Chairman Dinh and NA delegation of Vietnam visited and had a working session at Brunei National University (UBD) – the leading university. Established in 1985, the education establishment, headed by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, is currently ranked 71st in Asia and 385th in the world./.