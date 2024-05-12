NA Standing Committee to commence 33rd session on May 13

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 33rd session in Hanoi from May 13 to 15, with preparations for the parliament’s coming seventh session among the issues high on the agenda, the NA Office announced.

The meeting will discuss a draft law on fire prevention and fighting and rescue, a draft resolution on amendments and supplements to the NA’s Resolution No. 119/2020/QH14 on piloting the urban administration model and some specific mechanisms and policies for developing Da Nang city, along with a draft NA resolution on piloting some additional mechanisms and policies for developing Nghe An province.

A draft resolution of the NA Standing Committee on the highest military ranks for some positions held by generals in the Ministry of National Defence will also come under consideration.

In terms of supervision, the committee will scrutinise a supplementary assessment report on the implementation results of last year’s socio-economic development and state budget tasks, and the implementation of the socio-economic development and state budget plans in the first months of 2024.

Legislators will look into the Government’s proposal on the assignment of the medium-term public investment plan using the state budget for the 2021 - 2025 period, and the 2024 capital plan for the tasks and projects using the additional revenue of the 2022 central budget.

In addition, the NA Standing Committee will comment on a report on the results of supervision over the settlement of and reply to voters’ petitions sent to the 15th NA’s sixth session in late 2023, a report on the NA’s settlement of people’s aspirations in April 2024, and a draft report on voters and people’s opinions and petitions submitted to the parliament’s approaching seventh session.

The Government’s report on thrift practice and wastefulness prevention in 2023 as well as a report on the state budget final accounts of 2022 will also be put on the table.

The NA Standing Committee will give opinions about the national maritime spatial master plan for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050, and the investment policy on the national target programme on cultural development for the 2025 - 2035 period.

Also at the session, participants will discuss preparations for the parliament’s seventh session and reviewed the seventh extraordinary session held in early May, according to the NA Office./.