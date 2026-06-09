NA leader calls for long-term strategy on voluntary blood donation

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan present certificates of merit and commemorative plaques to the honoured donors. Photo: VNA

The top legislator made the remarks while attending a ceremony in Hanoi honouring 100 outstanding voluntary blood donors nationwide on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day (June 14).NA Chairman Man described blood donation as not only a noble humanitarian act but also a vivid expression of Vietnam’s long-standing tradition of solidarity and compassion.Each unit of donated blood represents more than a medical resource, he said, offering renewed life, hope and survival opportunities for patients in critical condition while strengthening community bonds and contributing to public health protection and care, he stated.The NA Chairman expressed his admiration for donors who have given blood hundreds of times, families spanning three generations participating in donation activities, individuals travelling long distances to donate in emergencies, and foreign nationals joining the movement.He noted that voluntary blood donation in Vietnam has grown into a well-organised and far-reaching social movement, reflecting the compassion and humanity of Vietnamese society.On behalf of Party and State leaders, he commended the 100 exemplary donors honoured this year and praised the efforts of the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Red Cross Society, the National Steering Committee on voluntary blood donation, ministries, local authorities, businesses, media organisations, volunteers and blood donors nationwide.He affirmed that the NA and its agencies will continue reviewing and improving policies and legislation related to healthcare, humanitarian work and voluntary blood donation, ensuring the best possible support for donors while creating favourable conditions for transparent and effective humanitarian activities.He urged the health sector and relevant agencies to develop a long-term blood donation strategy and effectively implement key Party and NA resolutions on public healthcare protection and improvement. He also called for strengthening and expanding a regular, stable and sustainable donor base.In addition, he highlighted the importance of applying digital technologies to donor management and blood distribution systems to improve efficiency, accuracy and safety. Communication efforts should be diversified, particularly among young people, while outstanding individuals and organisations should be promptly recognised and rewarded to encourage broader participation.Taking the occasion, NA Chairman Man called on citizens nationwide, especially members of the armed forces and youth organisations, to actively participate in blood donation and encourage others to do the same, helping build a healthier and more compassionate society.He expressed his belief that Vietnam’s voluntary blood donation movement will continue to grow and make significant contributions to health care and public well-being.At the ceremony, the NA leader presented certificates of merit and commemorative plaques to the 100 honoured donors.According to Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan, who also heads the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, the movement has developed steadily over the past 32 years since its official launch in January 1994.The number of blood units collected nationwide increased from 138,000 in 1994 to more than 1.77 million in 2025, with voluntary donors accounting for over 98% of the total. What began as a humanitarian appeal has since become a deeply rooted social movement and a symbol of compassion throughout the country, she noted.Data from the steering committee showed that the 100 individuals honoured this year collectively donated 6,378 units of blood and platelets. On average, each person has donated nearly 64 times, while seven donors have contributed more than 100 times each - the highest average recorded since the annual recognition programme began. In 2025, the average stood at 48 donations per person.The oldest honouree this year is 60 years old, while the youngest is 24. One foreign national is also among those recognised./.