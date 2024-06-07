NA discusses 2022 State budget settlement

At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The report on the 2022 State budget settlement revealed a significant revenue increase, exceeding the estimated figure by 28.8%. The initial estimate revenue was 1,413,408 billion VND (58.59 billion USD). However, the actual settlement reached 1,820,310 billion VND, with tax and fee revenue contributing 15.16% of GDP.



State budget expenditures, on the other hand, fell short of the estimate by 5.7%. The initial estimate was 1,855,641 billion VND, but the actual settlement came in at 1,750,790 billion VND. This disparity was attributed to lower central budget spending (86.7% of the estimate) compared to local budgets which reached 99.6% of the estimate.

The NA's Finance and Budget Committee, in its verification report, commended the Government and Prime Minister for their efforts in strengthening financial and State budget discipline, resulting in positive results in managing both revenues and expenditures.

The morning session will conclude with deliberations on a draft resolution concerning the organisation of urban administration model and pilot implementation of several special mechanisms and policies for the development of Da Nang city.

The afternoon session will see the NA review a revised draft Law on Preventing and Combating Trafficking in Persons, along with the national marine spatial planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision extending to 2050./.