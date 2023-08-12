NA Council for Ethnic Affairs delegation visits Brazil

A delegation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Council for Ethnic Affairs, led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh, paid a working visit to Brazil from August 7-10.



While in Brasilia, the delegation had working sessions with President of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Marcio Honaiser; President of the Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Luizianne Lins; and Secretary for International Relations of the Federal District Government Paco Brito. They also met with some officials of Sao Paulo during their stay there.



At these meetings, Thanh, who is also President of the Vietnam-Brazil Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, stressed that his visit aims to promote cooperation between the Vietnamese NA Council for Ethnic Affairs and the Brazilian Commission on Human Rights, Minorities and Racial Equality in the matters regarding rights and interests of vulnerable ethnic minority communities.



He used this occasion to convey invitations to Brazilian parliamentarians to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians slated for September in Hanoi.



The legislator suggested the two sides enhance all-level delegation exchanges, and maintain political consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries and the inter-governmental committee to review cooperation progress and consider expanding the collaboration in the areas of shared concern.



The Brazilian side affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Brazil, and noted belief that the visit as well as cooperation activities between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups will contribute to deepening the relations between the two countries and their legislatures and materialising reached agreements.



Both sides rejoiced at the two-way trade, which hit a record of 6.78 billion USD last year, and 3.3 billion USD in the first half of this year.



Brasilia wants to cooperate with Vietnamese cities in various fields, especially in bio-tech, clean energy and culture.



Meanwhile, Sao Paulo authorities noted their hope to strengthen cooperation between the Brazilian state and Vietnam in trade, clean energy and climate change response, and attract more Vietnamese investors in infrastructure construction and agriculture./.