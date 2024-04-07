NA Chairman's visit to help deepen legislative cooperation with China: Official

The upcoming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue at the invitation of Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, is expected to contribute to outlining strategic orientations for bilateral relations, thus further deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, and cooperation between their legislative bodies in particular, said Vice chairwoman of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha.



In a recent interview gratnted to the Vietnam News Agency, Ha highlighted the significance of the visit, saying that it will help promote a higher political trust and consolidating a stronger social foundation, towards concretising high-level common perceptions and outcomes achieved during General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's visit to China in October 2022 and General Secretary, President of China Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam in December last year.



The visit also aims to affirm the consistent policy of the Vietnamese Party and State of taking developing relations with China as a top priority and a strategic choice in the foreign policy.



Since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership 15 years ago, the relationship between the two Parties and countries has continuously expanded and deepened, with cooperation in various fields achieving comprehensive progress, she said, adding that high-level exchanges and meetings between leaders of the two countries have contributed to strengthening political trust and strategic orientation.



In the overall effort to promote increasingly high political trust, cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China has been continuously intensified. Leaders of the two sides have been maintaining high-level exchanges through various flexible forms.



The two sides have also maintained consultation and close coordination at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums, especially in the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), she said.



In Hue's visit, the two sides plan to sign a new cooperation agreement to replace the old one between the Vietnamese NA and the National People's Congress of China inked in 2015 with new contents. The signing of the new agreement will be a significant milestone in the history of the relations between the legislative bodies of the two countries, establishing a legal basis to elevate the cooperation between the legislatures to a level commensurate with the bilateral relations between the two countries, Ha went on.



She expressed her belief that the visit by NA Chairman Hue and the signing of the new cooperation agreement will contribute to elevating and further deepening the relationship between the two legislative bodies, thus turning this relationship into a crucial pillar within the overall relations between the two Parties and two States./.