NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on August 31 led a delegation to offer incense in tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi, on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the August Revolution and the National Day.



The top legislator and other members vow to do their best to inherit and promote the traditions and great achievements of the NA, continue to innovate methods and improve the quality and efficiency of the NA’s operations for the ultimate goal of serving the interests of the country and for the happiness of the people.



The top legislator took this occasion to ask the staff members of the complex to fulfill all assigned tasks, especially preserving memorabilia and documents about President Ho Chi Minh, and introducing the life and revolutionary career of the late leader to both domestic and foreign visitors./.