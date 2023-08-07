NA chairman attends AIPA Executive Commitee meeting

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on August 6 attended a meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Executive Committee, within the framework of the 44th AIPA General Assembly (AIPA -44) in Jakarta.

At the meeting, Hue and leaders of parliaments from other countries discussed and approved activities of the 44th AIPA General Assembly, topics and agendas of the meetings of Women Parliamentarians of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, AIPA Young Parliamentarians and Political Committees, Economic Committees, Social Committees, Organisation Committees, Dialogue with observers; and time and place for the 45th General Assembly of AIPA.

The theme of the AIPA-44 General Assembly is "A proactive parliament for a stable and prosperous ASEAN" which is coherent and consistent with ASEAN's theme this year “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, highlighting the adaptability of ASEAN parliaments in the context of changes of regional and international relations, emphasising dialogues and consultations, strengthening coordination between legislative and executive channels, and contributing to strengthening solidarity and centrality of ASEAN.



At the meeting, the leaders spoke highly of the selection of the topic of the AIPA-44 which represents AIPA's message and wishes of the host country Indonesia - the ASEAN Chair and the AIPA President 2023 - highlighting the role of ASEAN, AIPA and AIPA member parliaments in promoting peace, security, resilience and sustainable and inclusive development of the region to make ASEAN a centre of growth, leaving no one behind./.