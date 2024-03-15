Making news
More than 2,200 runners to join Vietnam Ultra Marathon
Athletes will participate in running at five distances, from 5km, to 10km, 25km, 50km and 70km ultramarathon with a total increase in altitude of up to 3,300 metres.
The running track is uniquely designed, bringing participants a new feel of Mai Chau that not many people have experienced. From the romantic Mai Chau valley with villages of Thai ethnic people, the race will take runners through a variety of landscapes, from dense primitive forests to terraced fields, passing many long slopes and majestic landscapes.
Especially, the race will welcome children from the Blue Dragon Children's Foundation. The organiser will sponsor all expenses for 50 disadvantaged children from Hanoi to participate in the race.
The event also attaches special importance to charity work. So far, the Topas Vietnam Trail Series has raised more than 11 billion VND (445,000 USD)./.