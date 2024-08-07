Making news
More attention paid to AO/dioxin victims: official
Also attending the event were Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Huu Chinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/Dioxin, and US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper.
Chien, who is also head of the standing board of the National Steering Committee on Overcoming Post-War Unexploded Ordnance and Toxic Chemical Consequences, highly valued the efforts by the centre’s leaders and staff, saying he hopes that they will overcome all difficulties and better the work of caring for dioxin victims.
He affirmed that over the past time, the implementation of policies and the improvement of health care and living conditions for these victims have received due attention from the Party, State, Government, ministries, and local authorities, as well as support from both domestic citizens and international friends. These works have seen a lot of commendable improvements.
The official requested the steering committee to work closely and effectively with relevant agencies and units to ensure timely and increasingly practical support for AO victims. He also proposed the US, especially the US Agency for International Development (USAID), make its utmost efforts alongside Vietnam to effectively implement projects that improve the quality of life for these victims.
Ambassador Marc Knapper emphasised that cooperation in addressing post-war consequences is one of the basic elements for the US and Vietnam to build trust, demonstrate their commitments, and advance their bilateral relationship to become a comprehensive strategic partnership as it is today.
He expressed his belief that with efforts for the common interests, the two countries will continue to overcome the history and build a better future for the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin.
Vietnam has about 4.8 million people exposed to AO/dioxin, of them about 3.2 million victims, living in all provinces and cities./.