Mongolian President’s Vietnam visit expected to strengthen bilateral friendship, cooperation

The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.



The visit, from November 1-5, takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.



Mongolia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam (November 17, 1954) and Vietnam was the first in Southeast Asia that Mongolia set up diplomatic ties with.



Late President Ho Chi Minh visited Mongolia in May 1955 on his first overseas trip after peace was restored in Northern Vietnam.



Over the past nearly seven decades, the friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed strongly. Although the bilateral trade has remained modest, statistics show that it has made progress, increasing from 81 million USD in 2021 to 85 million USD last year, and the value stood at 65 million USD in the first seven months of this year.



The two countries have maintained mutual support at international forums as well as the exchange of visits by their high-ranking leaders.



Since 1979, they have held 18 Intergovernmental Committee meetings, and worked to enhance the bilateral cooperation. Notably, they have reached many cooperation agreements in culture, education, and science-technology.



During his visit to Vietnam in May, Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar affirmed that Mongolia is proud to be a friend of Vietnam whose position and reputation are being advanced in the region and the world, and that Vietnam holds a very important position in Mongolia's foreign policy in Southeast Asia.



Vietnamese and Mongolian leaders shared the view that the cooperation, particularly in trade and investment, has yet to match potential and needs of both sides, noting ample room remains for them to further their collaboration.



Vietnam can supply Mongolia with agricultural-aquatic products and construction materials, while the Southeast Asian nation has demand for coal, metals and especially materials in service of garment-textile, in which Mongolia has strengths.



At a reception for Enkhbayar on May 17, President Vo Van Thuong suggested the two countries work harder to elevate the relationship and comprehensive cooperation in the new period.



To that end, the two countries should increase all-level delegation exchanges, foster mutual understanding and trust, and take measures to facilitate exchanges between their citizens, he said.



At a meeting the Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in September, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav emphasised potential for cooperation in husbandry, agriculture, tourism and pharmaceuticals, among others.



He held that the establishment of a Vietnam - Mongolia Business Council would help strengthen the bilateral business and trade cooperation, adding within the framework of Khurelsukh’s visit, the Mongolian Embassy will organise a business forum./.