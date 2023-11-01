Mongolian President begins State visit to Vietnam

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, his spouse and a high-ranking delegation of Mongolia arrived in Hanoi at noon on November 1, beginning their five-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong.



The Mongolian delegation was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the State President Office Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam, among others.



The trip takes place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.



Mongolia was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam (November 17, 1954) and Vietnam was the first in Southeast Asia that Mongolia set up diplomatic ties with.



Over the past nearly seven decades, the Vietnam-Mongolia friendship has been continuously strengthened and developed strongly. Although the bilateral trade has remained modest, statistics showed that it has made progress, increasing from 81 million USD in 2021 to 85 million USD last year, and the value stood at 65 million USD in the first seven months of this year.



The two countries have maintained mutual support at international forums as well as the exchange of visits by their high-ranking leaders.



The Mongolian leader’s visit is expected to contribute to promoting the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.