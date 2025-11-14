Long Thanh int’l airport must serve as smart aviation infrastructure model: Party chief

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at a working session with Dong Nai province's representatives on the construction of the Long Thanh International Airport on November 13, 2025(Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam made a working trip to the southern province of Dong Nai on November 13 to inspect the construction of Long Thanh International Airport, and discuss its development strategy amid regional and global competition.



After reviewing the reports presented at the working session, the Party leader noted that the progress of Phase 1 has so far demonstrated the financial efficiency and self-reliance of Vietnamese enterprises. He emphasised that the adoption and mastery of advanced management technologies will guide the airport toward becoming a green and smart facility.



Acknowledging and commending the extraordinary efforts of the Government, ministries and sectors, the project’s investors, joint ventures, and contractors for actively implementing the project, he stressed that the airport serves as a strategic motivation for the country’s socio-economic development, particularly in the key economic region in the southern region.



To maximise the airport’s role, authorities at all levels must clearly consider national, regional, and international competitiveness, he stressed, noting that Long Thanh International Airport must be built and operated with a pioneering spirit, overcoming challenges and differences, and serve as a new model of modern, sustainable, and smart aviation infrastructure.



He called for strong coordination among ministries, agencies, and investors to develop a comprehensive set of criteria for assessing the airport’s international competitiveness, focusing on service quality and passenger experience, operational productivity and efficiency, as well as connectivity and hub capabilities within the regional aviation network, with the aim of making the airport one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive aviation destinations, on par with and even surpassing the region’s top airports.



Party General Secretary To Lam makes an inspection trip to the construction site of the Long Thanh International Airport project (Photo: VNA)

He urged the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Finance, and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to continue evaluating the project’s effectiveness, not just financially, but also in terms of socio-economic benefits, environmental sustainability, and national defence and security. He also emphasised strict oversight of quality, safety, and anti-corruption measures to ensure the airport becomes a transparent and efficient project of the century.



The Party chief demanded ministries, agencies, and local authorities to focus on ensuring multimodal infrastructure connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai, as well as Ba Ria–Vung Tau, and Long Thanh, speeding up the construction of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau and Ben Luc–Long Thanh expressways, Ring Roads 3 and 4 in HCM City, and the early commencement of the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh light rail line to gradually connect the city’s metro network directly to the airport.



He noted that the development of a modern and integrated aviation ecosystem and services, including accommodation, hotels, convention centres, commercial and medical facilities, training and capacity building, logistics and technical support, customs, and financial services, will help transform the area into a modern “aerotropolis,” making it a logistics and transit hub in Southeast Asia.



The Party leader expressed his belief that, under the leadership of the Party and coordinated efforts of the Government, ministries, localities, enterprises, and workers, the first phase will be completed on schedule, meeting international standards, and ensuring full safety.



Long Thanh International Airport is being built on an area of 5,000ha, with a total final capacity of 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo annually.



Construction of the first phase of the 16-billion-USD airport, with a total investment of 4.6 billion USD, began in 2020 and is slated for completion in 2026. Once operational, it is expected to handle 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year./.