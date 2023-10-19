Long An bolsters trade promotion with RoK’s enterprises

A meeting of representatives of enterprises from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Mekong Delta province of Long An was held to bolster trade promotion between the two sides by the provincial Department of Industry and Trade on October 18.



At the event, Korean enterprises were briefed about local potential, advantages and development orientations as well as typical products, thereby helping seek business opportunities with foreign partners, including those from the RoK.



Kim Jung Ryoo, Chairman of the Zenith Group, said that with strengths in e-commerce and food industry, Korean businesses hope for cooperation opportunities in Long An province. Specifically, they are interested in importing frozen products such as fruit and vegetables, studying to open new technology rice processing factories, and developing infrastructure and green energy.



Duong Truc Giang, head of the Long An Investment and Startup Club, said that her club is focusing on developing ecological zones. Therefore, the club is inviting businesses to invest in this field so as to have more diverse products and services in the locality.



According to Huynh Van Quang Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, said that province always opens doors to and stands ready to welcome investors.



Currently, Long An has more than 1,215 FDI foreign investment projects with a total capital of 10.5 billion USD. With 207 projects and a total capital of nearly 1 billion USD, the RoK ranks second in the number of projects and third in capital among 40 countries and territories investing in the province./.