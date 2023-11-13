Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to donate saxophone for charity auction in Vietnam

Legendary jazz musician Kenny G, during his upcoming tour in Vietnam, will donate a saxophone that he cherishes for auction to raise funds for people with difficult circumstances, especially children, in the country.



Kenny G arrived in Hanoi on November 12 for his performance two days later in Hanoi capital city.



The 63-year-old artist’s performance will mark the opening of "Good Morning Vietnam," an international music project dedicated to the community in Vietnam, initiated by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.



The project is expected to become an annual event that not only brings the world's top music to Vietnam but also utilises all proceeds for charitable activities run by the newspaper.



This is Kenny G’s second tour to Vietnam after the first one in 2015.



The show entitled “Kenny G Live in Vietnam”, part of “Good Morning Vietnam”, is set to last for over two hours at the National Convention Centre in Nam Tu Liem district.



The Grammy Awards winner and his accompanying band will perform famous compositions throughout his career, such as "Going Home," "Havana," "Romeo & Juliet," and "My Heart Will Go On." He will also play a Vietnamese folk song on the occasion.



Kenny G is an American composer, producer, and saxophone legend with hundreds of instrumental music pieces. He has sold over 75 million records worldwide and became one of the best-selling artists of all time. He was a very familiar name for the Vietnamese audience during the 1990s./.