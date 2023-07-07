Kultursommerfestival entertains audiences at Vietnamese-community centre in Berlin

Kultursommerfestival 2023, a cultural initiative of the Berlin authorities, have taken place at the Vietnamese expat community’s renowned Dong Xuan Centre, entertaining thousands of festival-goers with music performances.



The programme consists of three parts. The first excited participants with energetic pop-soul and dream-pop songs by Vietnamese artist, singer, and composer Nguyen Ngoc Anh (Another Nguyen). The next two are performed by Vietnamese artist, singer, rapper, and composer known as NASHI44 and the band SAIGON SOUL REVIVAL from Ho Chi Minh City.



In his remarks at the show, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh affirmed that it was a remarkable music event, marking the first time that Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin artists have collaborated to perform in a programme organised by the Berlin administration at the Dong Xuan Centre, which houses the highest number of Vietnamese residents and workers in the German capital.



The diplomat said the performances by talented young Vietnamese-origin artists in Germany and the band from Vietnam reflected the friendship and close attachement between the Vietnamese and German people. Music helped strengthen and spread love and friendship between the two nations in an event that celebrated the cultural and artistic heritage of Vietnam.



Kultursommerfestival 2023 consists of 100 outdoor free-of-charge events held at various locations in Berlin from June to September.



For a long time, the Dong Xuan Centre has become more than just a shopping destination; it has evolved into a hub for culinary and cultural experiences and a popular tourist destination for foreigners who want to learn about Vietnam or for Vietnamese people visiting Berlin for the first time./.