Japanese-funded project improves elderly’s health care, income
After the three-year implementation, Japanese-funded Project VIE 071 on “Reducing Income- and Health-Related Vulnerability of Older Persons in Vietnam” has resulted in positive changes in caring for the elderly in the northern province of Hoa Binh, one of its six target localities.
Currently, Hoa Binh has 103 intergenerational self-help clubs (ISHC) in 79 out of its 151 communes, wards and towns, gathering 5,200 members, of them more than 2,000 accessing concessional loans. All of the clubs have built their own funds.
President of the Hoa Binh Elderly Association Bui Tuan Hai said that Project VIE 071 has helped the locality realise Decision No. 1336/QD-TTg issued on August 31, 2020, by the Prime Minister and Plan No.146/KH-UBND issued on October 9, 2022, by the provincial People’s Committee on multiplying the ISHC model, thus supporting the elderly in enhancing their health conditions and incomes.
Nguyen Thi Nga, a social support expert from the World Bank (WB) in Vietnam, said Hoa Binh is among the fast aging localities. Therefore, the project implementation has provided lessons for the multiplication of the model in the province and others.
In the time to come, the WB will continue to seek opportunities and resources for activities to care for and promote the role of the elderly in the community in Vietnam, she pledged.
Dinh Thi Chien, a member of the ISHC of Hanh Phuc village, Hoa Son commune, Luong Son district of Hoa Binh, said thanks to the soft loan provided by the club, she has expanded her clean vegetable farm and earn stable income, thus improving her family’s living conditions.
Project VIE 071 aims to increase the participation of the elderly in activities to increase their incomes and access to social care and health services in the community through such clubs. At the same time, it also helps improve the capacity of all-level elderly association officials and relevant parties in establishing, managing and replicating the club model.
Covering eight areas, the project has directly benefited 11,618 people, organising 80 free consultation and health examination sessions. So far, 96% of the club members have had health insurance cards. The project has mobilised over 80 million VND (3,142 USD) for social security activities, and attracted 310 volunteers to provide home care for nearly 200 people./