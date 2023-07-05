Int’l Federation of Gymnastics to help Vietnamese gymnasts reach new heights

The International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) hopes to support Vietnamese gymnasts to reach new heights, and possibly win medal at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, FIG President Morinari Wantanabe has said.

The official told Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Olympic Committee and General Director of the Vietnamese Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet on July 4 that his trip aims at assisting Vietnam to develop Parkour, as the country holds much potential to develop this kind of sport.